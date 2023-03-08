Livingston 1-1 Dundee United: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Livingston really should have seen this game off. And it's not a stretch to say they would have earlier in the season.

They seem to have lost some of the tenacity and bite that you associated with a David Martindale team.

The re-emergence of prime Nouble will help them find some vim up front, though. And the triggering of a new contract - tying him to the club until 2024 - will only lift the spirits.

But, it adds to the manager's biggest headache. What's his strongest team? Are any of his key players - Nouble, Anderson, Bradley, Omeonga, Holt, Pittman, Stephen Kelly - happy to sit on the bench?