Premiership player to watch: Alfredo Morelos

The Colombian striker already has three goals from two wins over Kilmarnock this season and will be looking for more when the Rugby Park club visit Ibrox on Saturday.

The 26-year-old moved into double figures for the season with a consolation strike against Celtic in last weekend's Viaplay Cup final, having started all but three of the 15 matches overseen by Michael Beale.

The manager has come in for criticism following the first defeat of his brief reign and will be demanding a response from his squad.

Given Kilmarnock are still waiting for a first Premiership win away from home this season and have lost each of their last four league visits to Ibrox without scoring, Morelos could well be in the thick of the action.

