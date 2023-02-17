Motherwell v Hearts: Team news

Motherwell caretaker boss Stuart Kettlewell hopes to have one or two players back from injury but will not take any risks.

Joe Efford and Bevis Mugabi have been training following lengthy lay-offs while Shane Blaney, Ricki Lamie, Lennon Miller, Mikael Mandron and Josh Morris have missed recent games.

Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley are out for the season.

Hearts forward Josh Ginnelly is suspended but the visitors will otherwise have an unchanged squad.

Peter Haring is back in training following a lengthy spell out with concussion but the club will be careful with his progress.

Gary Mackay-Steven (foot), Craig Halkett (knee), Craig Gordon (broken leg), Liam Boyce (knee) and Beni Baningime (knee) are long-term absentees.