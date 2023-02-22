Chelsea are unbeaten in eight Premier League meetings with Spurs (W6 D2), while they're looking to become just the third team to win four consecutive away league games against Tottenham after Arsenal (four between 1952-1955) and Manchester United (six between 2001-2007).

Tottenham's Son Heung-min has scored four goals in two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, compared to just one goal in his 20 starts. It's more sub goals than any other player this season, while no Spurs player has ever scored five from the bench in a single Premier League campaign.