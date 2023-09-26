'Well desperately need a striker'

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

Unfortunately our winless run against Rangers in the league continues after Sunday’s defeat.

We showed so much promise and created some good chances but we weren’t clinical enough to get the ball over the line. I didn’t think we would’ve won the game, but I did think we could have at least got a draw from it.

I suppose in football these things happen. We have now slipped into fourth, but there's still plenty to build on before Celtic come knocking on Saturday.

I don’t normally feel confident that we’ll get much out of a game against Celtic, but with it being at Fir Park and them relying on their second-choice keeper it gives me some hope things may be different this time.

What we desperately need is a goal scorer and more specifically a striker.

Callum Slattery and Blair Spittal are our only reliable options in front of goal right now and when we don’t have a go-to striker that is incredibly risky.

We have started the season strongly and I’d hate to see us go downhill now. If we treat Saturday as a starting point and focus our energy into Livingston away on 6 October, I think that's the way to go.