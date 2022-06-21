St Mirren have signed right-back Ryan Strain on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old started his club career in Australia with spells at Modbury and Adelaide before joining Israel's Maccabi Haifa last year.

Strain, whose grandfather Gerry Baker played for St Mirren from 1958-60, has made 127 club appearances, scoring eight times.

"I’m a right-back/right wing-back who can also play in midfield," he told St Mirren's website. "I’d say I’m attacking full-back who likes to get forward and get balls into the box."

