Jullien to Schalke a 'done deal'

If you've already read our Wednesday gossip, you'll be aware of reports linking Celtic centre-back Christopher Jullien with a move away from Scotland.

Schalke, Rennes and Lorient are all believed to be in the running for the Frenchman, but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, external suggests the Bundesliga side have won the race.

"Schalke are set to sign Jullien from Celtic," the Italian journalist said on his Twitter profile. "Done deal and medical ongoing right now - loan deal with buy option included."