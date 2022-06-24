Bahamboula set to be Livi's final signing

Congo international Dylan Bahamboula has joined Livingston at their pre-season training camp in Spain - and manager David Martindale expects the midfielder to be his final signing this summer.

The 27-year-old is set to complete his move "shortly" to become the Scottish Premiership club's fifth new arrival.

Bahamboula has spent two years with Oldham Athletic but could not prevent their relegation from English League Two last season.

"Dylan has qualities which will enhance the squad," said Martindale.

"That deal will go through shortly and that will be that as far as new faces coming in as we have done our business for the summer."