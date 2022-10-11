Hibernian centre-half Paul Hanlon insists he still has a "few more years" in the tank as a first-team player at Easter Road after the 32-year-old broke into the club's top five for club appearances. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Former Hibs captain and caretaker boss David Gray has thanked manager Lee Johnson for his show of faith by keeping him on his staff alongside assistants Jamie McAllister and Adam Owen and explained their "gang" approach to coaching. (The Scotsman), external

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell admits Scottish football could be in for a horrendous few months as the game looks to get to grips with the introduction of VAR in the Premiership, but he is hoping clubs and fans keep their cool and have patience - because the country's officials will get it right. (Daily Record), external

