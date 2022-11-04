M﻿iguel Almiron has "worked tirelessly" on every aspect of his game and is reaping the rewards, says Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

T﻿he Paraguay international has starred in recent weeks, scoring six goals in his past six appearances to help fire the Magpies into the top four.

A﻿fter just one goal in 32 appearances last season, his transformation has been extraordinary, but Howe refuses to take credit for improving him.

"﻿The first port of call is the player," he said. "He's worked tirelessly on all aspects and is now playing in a team that is performing really well.

"﻿The relationships on the pitch are elevating his game - for example, his relationship with Tripps [Kieran Trippier] is very good, and with Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock. They've all helped each other.

"﻿His confidence levels have risen from the good form. If you add those things together, you get an end product."

W﻿hen asked if he had realised Almiron could reach such heights, Howe stressed having high expectations was an important part of being a manager.

"﻿You must never put a limitation on a player," he said. "I've seen it many times. You never know what they are capable of with the right attitude, conditions and surroundings.

"﻿At the moment, his left food is a wand and I'm enjoying it."