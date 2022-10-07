E﻿ddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Brentford.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Newcastle boss:

O﻿n the first anniversary of the takeover, he said: "The club has come a long way. The positivity is still there and that is a difficult thing to keep."

H﻿e praised those working behind the scenes and added: "There was a lot of support in those early days and that was hugely important for what happened afterwards."

Allan Saint-Maximin is making good progress and "there's a chance" he could feature.

A﻿lexander Isak's initial scan on his thigh muscle injury "wasn't too bad", but Howe said the medical team are being cautious with him at the moment.

J﻿onjo Shelvey's recovery is going well and Howe said the midfielder is ahead of schedule.

He said M﻿iguel Almiron is "probably mentally in the best place he has ever been".

J﻿oe Willock "has all the tools" and Howe believes he will show more in front of goal this season.

O﻿n Brentford, Howe said they are "very difficult to play against" and praised the job Thomas Frank has done.

H﻿e said missing last season's game against the Bees because of Covid "was the most stressful 90 minutes I’ve ever had".

F﻿ollow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here