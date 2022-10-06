Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

It’s the 55th minute, Riyad Mahrez is about to score a penalty to put Manchester City 4-0 up against FC Copenhagen and Pep Guardiola waves down the touchline towards three substitutes. One of them is 17-year-old Rico Lewis.

"First he’s pointing to three of us, I wasn’t sure. Then he picks me,” the academy graduate says. He’s highly rated, featuring in pre-season and a couple of Premier League cameos already.

"My heart sinks for a second,” he told BBC Radio Manchester. "Then you’re getting told information and you realise you know what to do and you know your role. From then on it’s calmness."

Substituted for Joao Cancelo, Lewis slotted in at his natural position of right-back. A Champions League debut for the team you support in front of the fans you once were part of.

"It started from a friend getting me a trial at about seven and they signed me at under-9s," he said.

"I’ve been a fan since five or six. My whole journey through the academy has been nothing but good. To come all the way through is just a dream, isn’t it?"

The game ended with three academy players on the pitch - Lewis, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand and Cole Palmer. And not forgetting that former youth player Phil Foden was on the bench after scoring a hat-trick in Sunday’s derby.

"To see all three on the pitch and for the academy it shows it’s possible to come through," said Lewis. "You’ve just got to do what the manager says, really, to see all three of us is like building blocks for the future."

He trains with what he describes as "the best team in the world" and he’ll be getting advice from the likes of Cancelo and Kyle Walker.

“It’s more little things," he added. "We’ll be doing sessions and if they see I’m struggling or I can do better somewhere they just give me little things and the little things go a long way.”