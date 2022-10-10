The "spotlight" is on Trent Alexander-Arnold but all of Liverpool's players need to go back to basics to turn their poor form around, according to Women's Super League striker Natasha Dowie.

The Reading player told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "When you’re winning games and you are 4-0 up, defending is fun. Right now, the team are low in confidence.

"It’s never nice to see and I feel sorry for him [Alexander-Arnold] a little bit. I have never played at that top Premier League level - where all eyes are on you 24/7 - but, as a striker, I’ve been in situations where I’ve missed an open goal or gone four or five games without scoring and that pressure you feel going into the game.

"It must be so hard right now. But I truly believe Liverpool will come out of this and the likes of Trent will really learn a lot of lessons. He is a world-class player but unfortunately, right now, his decision making is poor.

"All of them need to go back to basics, then get results and go back to playing the way we know Liverpool can play."

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson added: "You look at last season and they played every single game possible.

"They have lost Sadio Mane, who is a huge miss for them, but you don’t become bad players overnight. They’ve got too many top-quality players who are underperforming - and that’s the crux of it."

