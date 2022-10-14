McInnes sets sights high in 'significant week'

Derek McInnes feels there is a lot of improvement to come from Kilmarnock as they enter a “significant week”.

The 10th-place Rugby Park side complete the first set of Premiership fixtures away to St Mirren on Saturday, then host Dundee United in the League Cup quarter-finals before a trip to face Ross County next weekend.

"If we can get two league wins and a semi-final place booked in the cup, we feel it is a significant week for us,” said boss McInnes.

"In terms of the first round of games, it is too early to judge or make harsh calls on anybody. We feel we are improving but there is still a lot of improvement in us.

"St Mirren have started the season pretty well. I am not surprised. The big stand-out was the Celtic win for them which helped things.

"There are a lot of teams who are capable of going on consistent runs in the league and St Mirren have managed to do that.

"I am hoping that we can be that team as well.”