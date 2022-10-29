M﻿artin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

This was Rangers at their aggressive, attacking best as the players heeded Giovanni van Bronckhorst's call for a positive start.

It will please the Dutchman that they didn't relent, delivering a complete performance that should have come with a bigger winning margin.

Fashion Sakala lacked a finishing touch, but offered plenty on just his second league start as Rangers ran amok on the flanks.

The only sour note for Van Bronckhorst was injuries to Ridvan Yilmaz and Ben Davies in an already depleted defence.