Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt says the training at Thorp Arch under new head coach Jesse Marsch continues to be a tough regime following on from his predecessor Marcelo Bielsa.

"Training is still intense," he told BBC Radio Leeds. "We still play an intensive and aggressive style of play. We'll work on pressing and it will be tiring in the sessions. Off the field the nutritionist is still onto us, making sure we're eating right and getting all the good foods into us. We even keep on top of our weight still to make sure we're fit to play."

This season the 19-year-old marksman has scored twice in 14 Premier League appearances, plus seven goals for the Under-23s - and has compared the step up to the seniors.

"It's a lot harder physically playing with the first team but then you go back to the Under-23s and you have a group of lads who do the same as well," he said. "But we're not the type of people who will take the foot off the gas just because it's an Under-23s game. We'll always try our best and treat it like a first-team game."

Gelhardt, who is set to feature for the Under-23s away at Brighton on Friday, is hoping to play in front of a record Premier League 2 Division 1 crowd of 17,000 at Elland Road against Manchester City a week later.

"To even have the ambition to break that level just shows how unreal our support is," he said "I've never had that level of support at Under-23 level."

The former Wigan Athletic forward says even a crowd of 10,000 at Elland Road gives him a buzz.

"They're still dead loud when you're playing," he said. "It's a bit louder on the weekend with the first team obviously.

"At first when I made my debut I was nervous a little bit but I think that's normal. Now I see it as more of a boost rather than to get intimated or nervous by it. I see it as a good thing. I enjoy it."

