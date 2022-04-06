Atletico Madrid will play differently at the Wanda Metropolitano next week, according to Spanish football journalist Eduardo Alvarez, as they try to overcome a one-goal deficit against Manchester City.

Atletico had no shots at the Etihad on Tuesday, but restricted City to few opportunities, substitute Phil Foden's mercurial pass finally unlocking the visitors' defence for Kevin de Bruyne to score the night's only goal.

Alvarez, though, believes Atletico boss Diego Simeone has the tools for an alternative approach in the second leg.

"With away goals not counting, there was no incentive for Simeone to score away from home," Alvarez told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He wouldn't play a different brand away from home - he intended to get a 0-0 and then play to win at home.

"Now, I do expect something completely different in Madrid. It won't be all-out attack, but I believe Joao Felix will be a lot more involved in a slightly more offensive line-up.

"It's likely we'll see Luis Suarez as well to try to get the goal they need."

Former England forward Dion Dublin admitted he found the Spanish side's style "boring" and praised City for getting a "positive result".

"I'd hate to be a fan of Atleti," he said. "City didn't create lots but they did what they needed to do."

