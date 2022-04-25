Crystal Palace v Leeds: Team news

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise will be assessed after he was withdrawn in the first half of Wednesday's defeat at Newcastle United.

Luka Milivojevic has returned to training following a hamstring issue, while Nathan Ferguson remains out.

Leeds United's Adam Forshaw is out for the rest of the season after fracturing his knee cap in training.

Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts are both nearing a return, but this game comes too soon for them.

