Jesus and De Bruyne picked out by Garth

De Bruyne: Manchester City went top of the table 24 hours after Liverpool had taken the mantle after a routine win against Brighton in midweek and De Bruyne made sure they stayed there after demolishing Watford three days later.

He had missed the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool through injury and City felt his absence.

However his return to their starting line-up instigated Watford's 5-1 thrashing.

City's semi-final exit highlighted the importance of De Bruyne to their fortunes and keeping him fit between now and the end of the season will be vital if City are to stand any chance of winning the Champions League and Premier League titles.

Jesus: Watford were doomed from the moment they conceded the first goal.

As for Jesus, regular readers will know how much I hate teams who play with a false number nine, no matter how good that team think they are.

City have suffered in terms of their goal tally because they have left Jesus out of the team on so many occasions.

Well, the Brazilian's four goals helped their goal difference immensely against Watford and in the final stages of the title chase City might need them.

A natural finisher if ever I saw one.

