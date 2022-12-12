French football journalist Julien Laurens has sympathy for Harry Kane and feels taking two penalties in the same game is a difficult prospect.

Just like in Tottenham's Champions League game against Frankfurt in October, Kane scored his first penalty for England against France but missed a second late in the game.

Laurens told BBC Radio 5 Live's World Cup Daily: "The Spurs-Frankfurt game in the Champions League, Harry Kane scores the first penalty, gets a second penalty late and blasts it over the bar in exactly the same way.

"I’m not saying you can’t take two penalties and score them both, however that is two games now in the same season, in the space of two months or something where clearly the second penalty for everybody is clearly quite hard to take."

Rob Green added: "I do think that the second penalty is a little bit harder because of the mind games. You saw how far and hard Lloris went into his dive. He was so convinced. I was desperately saying go down the middle. The one thing Lloris was not going to do was stand still."

