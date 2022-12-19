Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, would prefer to join Liverpool despite interest from Premier League rivals Tottenham. (Foot Mercato via Inside Futbol), external

A deal for Amrabat in January is the most likely outcome for the Reds, as moves for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, and Benfica and Argentina central midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, are still being worked on. (Team Talk), external

The agent of midfielder Arthur Melo says the 26-year-old Brazilian will be continuing his loan spell at Liverpool and not returning to parent club Juventus in January. (TuttoMercatoWeb - in Italian), external

Finally, the Reds and Chelsea are interested in signing 21-year-old Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo. (Sky Sports), external

