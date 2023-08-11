Game of the weekend: Aberdeen v Celtic

This is always a fixture to whet the appetite and it will be an interesting early marker for both sides.

A drab draw at Livingston was a bit of a damp squib opening for Aberdeen, but a packed Pittodrie will be rocking on Sunday as the Dons go seeking a first home win against the champions since February 2016.

Much of Aberdeen's remarkable turnaround under Barry Robson last season was based on a solid defensive unit but three of that back five are no longer around and one is injured, so it will be a real challenge keeping Celtic at bay.

Brendan Rodgers enjoyed a comfortable return to the Celtic hot seat, with his team swarming all over Ross County with a familiar high-tempo, although there will be concerns about shipping two goals at home.

This task presents a significant step up with the new, old boss still sussing out the squad he has inherited and demonstrating that he will go his own way by leaving out Reo Hatate in favour of David Turnbull - a move that paid off handsomely.

Celtic have won their past three visits to the north east by a one-goal margin, Callum McGregor striking late on their single trip last season, and another tight contest would be no surprise.

This will be Robson's first crack at his former club on home turf and he is sure to have Aberdeen fired up in search of a statement performance.

