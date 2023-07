Motherwell stepped up their pre-season preparations with a 2-2 draw against Falkirk.

In a behind-closed-doors game, Gary Oliver gave the third-tier side the lead before Blair Spittal levelled for the Fir Park club.

The top-flight hosts took the lead when Callum Slattery drilled in from 20 yards, but Falkirk responded when ex-Well striker Ross MacIver grabbed an equaliser.

A late penalty save from Liam Kelly ensured the match finished 2-2.