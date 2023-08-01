Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin has been speaking to BBC Sport to look ahead to the new season: "Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou has been a success wherever he has gone, but his ultra-high intensity style needs every player willing and able to buy into his vision.

"If the players don't work at this extreme level it will be a failure. If they do, it will be joyous and ultra-exciting. Get ready to be entertained either way."