Burnley 0-4 Chelsea - Sean Dyche reaction

Burnley manager Sean Dyche, speaking to Sky Sports: "The first goal affected us massively. We arguably could have gone 1-0 up by half-time.

"It was a solid display with a lot of pleasing parts. Then we came out for the second half and conceded a soft goal that affected us. They capitalised and we didn’t.

"We just went away from what we were doing in the first half. Our shape and pressing were excellent, but in the second half after we conceded the first goal we lost it.

"Once the game gets away from you against this type of side it’s very difficult. After going 1-0 down against Manchester United we came back and got a point, but we just lost ourselves for seven or eight minutes here."