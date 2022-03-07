Lawro's predictions: Tottenham v Everton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Everton have not been great in either of their two away games under Frank Lampard so far, losing at Newcastle and Southampton, so they will have do far better to get anything here.

At the same time, it's hard to know which Tottenham team will turn up on Monday night. Antonio Conte picked a strong side against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, but they never really got going.

Conte has been in charge since the start of November but it is still hard to work out why they are so inconsistent. I don't think they are the greatest defensively, but I am not sure what the issue is with them sometimes when they come forward.

They are at home and with Everton's poor form on their travels I am going with a Spurs win, but I am not exactly confident that is what will happen.

Johnny's prediction: Unfortunately for Frank Lampard, Spurs are going to shade this one. 2-0

