'There are better teams in the country and that is what the league table shows'

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Title-chasing Liverpool visit Emirates Stadium tomorrow as Arsenal go in search of a top-four finish.

Mikel Arteta sat down with the media this morning at London Colney and said this is the best his side have played since he took over in December 2019.

"We are playing better," he said. "We have a better understanding of what we want. Confidence and belief. Understanding with each other. Everything clicks better and quicker.

"I think with the level of consistency, throughout the games I would say yes [this is the best we have played]."

The stats show Arsenal and Liverpool are currently two of the best form sides in the league - but how does Arteta feel about that?

"There are better teams in the country and that’s what the league table shows," he said. "We haven’t done anything.

"What we are doing is trying to improve. Understand better what we want. Being much more consistent in performance and results and nothing else."