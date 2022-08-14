Ginnelly 'big part of squad' - Neilson

Robbie Neilson has addressed reports suggesting that winger Jos Ginnelly's future at Heart of Midlothian may be in doubt.

"I don't think we can lose any players at the moment," the manager tells BBC Scotland. We actually have to add to the squad never mind taking away

"Josh will be a big part of this squad. He is probably different from the majority of players we've got in that he's got blistering pace and we'll need that in some games."

Neilson points out that "I hope he's unhappy" at only being on the bench but says all players must "take that opportunity when it comes".