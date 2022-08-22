Marsch responds to Tuchel's comments
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is convinced his side dictated Sunday's win over Chelsea, a view not shared by Thomas Tuchel.
🗣️ "He can have his opinion; I think our way of play dictated the match."— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) August 21, 2022
Jesse Marsch doesn't agree with Thomas Tuchel's assessment of Leeds United's 3-0 dismantling of Chelsea.
