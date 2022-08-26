Rangers news conference key points

Giving his reaction to Rangers being drawn with Liverpool, Ajax and Napoli in the Champions League group stage, manager Giovanni Van Bronckhurst says he is "happy with the draw because we are going to play some great games against tough opponents".

Van Bronckhorst described the prospect of facing last seasons’ Champions League finalists, Liverpool, the first time the two sides have met competitively, as "fantastic".

Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos will remain on the sidelines for the trip to Ross County after being left out of the squad for the Champions League play-off victory over PSV Eindhoven.