Leeds appoint Maric as Marsch's assistant

Leeds United have announced the appointment as of Rene Maric as the club's assistant head coach.

The 29-year-old will work alongside Jesse Marsch after previous roles with TSU Handenberg, at Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund.

Marsch said: "I’ve known Rene for a number of years and we’ve stayed in contact for a long time now. While we haven’t worked together before, we do know each other well and I believe he is the perfect fit for an assistant head coach.

"Our footballing philosophies are very similar, and he will be a really welcome addition to the team, working alongside Mark Jackson, Ewan Sharp and Cameron Toshack."