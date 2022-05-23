It's been a season unlike any other for the Blues. The massive upheaval away from footballing matters has inevitably overtaken the on-pitch action and the takeover is still to be finalised.

But the team has still somehow managed to reach two cup finals, finish third in the league and were honourable losers in the latter stages of the Champions League. Is that better than can be expected?

But a misfiring frontline, some awful home results and the loss of key defender Antonio Rudiger are serious cause for concern if this season's nearly men are to go to the next level.

Aside from the obvious change of ownership, what needs to happen over the summer? Who goes, who stays and what areas have to be addressed?

What must Chelsea do in the close season? Have your say