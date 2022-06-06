'We couldn't afford to lose Milner'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the club "couldn't afford to lose" James Milner after the 36-year-old extended his contract at Anfield.

Milner, who is understood to have agreed to reduced financial terms in order to stay on, has penned a one-year extension.

Klopp said: “A lot is often made of James’ leadership skills and his influence in the dressing room, and of course that’s correct and justified, but nobody should overlook his quality on the pitch, where he continues to perform to a level that meant we simply couldn’t afford to lose him.

“His professionalism is the benchmark for any athlete and it’s why he sets the tone for this team with his ability and attitude.

“Typically, the discussions we had around extending his contract were centred on: what kind of contribution do we see him making as a player?

“My answer to him was the same I’ll share with supporters: we don’t limit it. We just want the same from him again, because that’s not possible to replace. He can still do it and we still need it.

“So I’m grateful he answered the call and agreed to give us the extra year of his extraordinary career. More to come.”