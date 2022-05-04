Kevin de Bruyne needs to do "a big thing on a big night at the Bernabeu" if he wants to be considered in the same bracket as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, according to Spanish journalist Antonio Meana.

De Bruyne has been in outstanding form for Manchester City, domestically and in the Champions League, but, says Meana, the Bernabeu is a place where superstars are made.

"He is perhaps the best player in the Premier League, along with Mohamed Salah, at the moment," Meana told a bonus edition of BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He is so clever, so fast - but he needs a good match on a big night to sit at the same table as Messi and Ronaldo - and this will be a big night."

De Bruyne has 15 goals and 12 assists this season and scored the opening goal inside two minutes against Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium last week.

"He wants to be there with Karim Benzema and Salah in the top three in the world right now," Meana said. "But last year in [the Champions League final in] Oporto, he did nothing. In the Euros, nothing.

"If he only plays good matches against Arsenal or Everton, sure he is a good player - but not a superstar.

"The Bernabeu is a place to be a superstar."

