Man City 4-1 Arsenal: Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City’s dismissal of Arsenal made a mockery of suggestions this so-called Premier League title decider might be a tight affair settled by fine margins.

When Manchester City play like this, the 4-1 victory margin nowhere near a reflection of their supremacy, it is hard to see how any side in Europe can cope with them.

City simply outclassed Arsenal from first whistle to last, with Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland a deadly duo at the spearhead of a quite brilliant team display.

Manager Pep Guardiola was understandably delighted but also offered a note of caution, knowing that a team also in pursuit of the Champions League and FA Cup has work to do to make it five Premier League titles in six seasons.

This, however, was so good and so convincing that it hard to see anyone will stop them. They will go top if they win at Fulham on Sunday – and will take a lot of shifting.