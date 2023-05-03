Liverpool v Fulham: Pick of the stats

Trent Alexander-Arnold has registered assists in his past five Premier League matches. Only Cesc Fabregas (six) and Mesut Ozil (seven) have done so in more games in a row.

  • Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been involved in 11 goals in his past 10 Premier League appearances (nine goals, two assists) – indeed, since the start of March, that’s the most of any player in the Premier League.

  • Fulham have lost seven of their past eight Premier League matches against teams starting the day above them in the league table.

  • Fulham have won just two of their 29 away league games against Liverpool (D7 L20). However, these victories have come in their past five trips to Anfield, including a 1-0 win in their last visit in March 2021.