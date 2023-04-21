Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham's match against Leeds on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

The Cottagers broke their recent run of bad form with a win over Everton, who Silva felt had "been strong at home under their new manager": "We showed our quality to go there and win that football match."

He confirmed Neeskens Kebano is training well and will be available to be involved in the squad for the first time since November.

Fulham have the opportunity to surpass their highest Premier League points tally of 53 set in the 2008-09 season: "It is our mentality right now. We want to try and get the points to make another story at this football club."

On Leeds: "We know their weaknesses and their strengths. We respect them as a team. In the Premier League, any team is a challenge."

Having received a touchline ban following the FA Cup match against Manchester United, Silva returns to the dugout: "I will be back in my place. It is where I should be".

