What do Hibs need to seal a top six spot?

Still buzzing from derby day victory?

Not only did it ensure bragging rights in Leith, the win also boosted Hibs' top-six case heading into the final round of fixtures.

Their destiny is in their own hands as Lee Johnson guides his side up the Perth to face St Johnstone.

Win, and it doesn't matter what goes on elsewhere.

But, the Hibees will no doubt still be looking over their shoulder just to see what is going on as Livingston travel to take on Dundee United.

If Livingston draw with United, then due to their greatly superior goal difference, Hibs will be safe in the top-six. So ultimately, David Martindale's side need to win to have any hopes of spoiling Hibs' party.

A decent position to be in, you'd have to say...