Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Chelsea and Manchester City have been handed fiercely tough routes towards the Champions League final in Istanbul following the draw for the last eight.

Graham Potter’s Chelsea have improved recently but they will be firm underdogs against holders Real Madrid, who disposed of Liverpool with ease in the last 16, led by former manager Carlo Ancelotti, the only man to win the tournament four times.

Manchester City, seeking their first Champions League crown, will be favourites against Bayern Munich but the Bundesliga champions have such a rich history in the tournament and proved their pedigree by knocking out Paris St Germain. They can never be underestimated.

Bayern also have fit-again former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane, who was a constant thorn in the side of City and manager Pep Guardiola during a stellar career at Anfield, which included a Champions League win and two losses in the final.

And, with the semi-final draw also made, there is now the possibility of an all-English semi-final should Chelsea and City progress – but for now both Potter and Guardiola know they must navigate a way past two giants of the Champions League, who will both be filled with belief they can overcome the Premier League duo.