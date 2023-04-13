After Manchester City’s Erling Haaland set yet another goalscoring record on Tuesday, we asked you to tell us about the greatest forward you have ever seen play.

Here are some of your selections:

Dermot Kiernan, Glasgow: For me Bob Latchford was the perfect number nine, his buccaneering style was suited to that era in the '70s and early '80s. For a big guy he was astonishingly quick over the first few yards - his goalscoring was made up of fantastic headers and an anticipation of the right pass coming his way. The complete striker for Birmingham, Everton, Swansea and England.

John H, East London: Wayne Rooney banging in goals for Everton at the Gwladys Street End at Goodison Park. Best young player in the world at the time by a mile!

