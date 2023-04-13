Marcus Rashford's absence for Manchester United is "an opportunity for others to come to the fore", feels former Celtic and England striker Chris Sutton.

The England striker is enjoying the best goalscoring season of his career but will be absent for "a few games" with a muscle injury.

Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that the other attacking talents in United's squad need to take their chance.

"United arguably are now missing their star man," he said. "Of course they will miss him but it's up to others.

"Take Jadon Sancho - who is fit - and he probably needs to play like he has a point to prove and really show up. He's been inconsistent this season. I also really like Anthony Martial - his issue has been his injuries. It's important that he delivers.

"The players clearly respect Erik ten Hag and he has got so much out of this group."

Ex-Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot agreed, saying Ten Hag will want to see more from United's other forwards.

"He looks at individuals and he will be asking Sancho and Antony to work on the space behind the defenders," he said. "They always come inside.

"Then, there's [Wout] Weghorst. He's done the job that Ten Hag needed and that's meant Rashford could move away and do other things.

"Now though, the spotlight is even more on Weghorst to step up and deliver key goals."

There's full discussion on United from 26'40 on BBC Sounds