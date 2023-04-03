Your thoughts on Saturday's game

We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Bournemouth and Fulham.

Here are some of your comments:

Bournemouth fans

Paul: A game of two halves. Lethargic in the first, deserved to be behind 1-0. Second half on the front foot was capped by an amazing goal from Marcus Tavernier, followed by a tap-in from Solanke to give us three vital points. Brighton at home on Tuesday, followed by a trip to Leicester City next Saturday, a big week.

Charl: Bournemouth were poor from the kick-off and showed just why Foley should dispense with O’Neil as soon as he can. This was the same team that couldn’t lay a glove on an average Villa last week. Why would you expect a different outcome? We should have started this game with different faces as the second half showed. Another poor Christie performance.

Patrick: We seem to be at our best when we’re behind, let’s go out next week with the will to own the game, not play catch up. Well done lads.

Maisie: My first home game 17 years and 300 miles later. We didn’t give up and we didn’t sit back on a draw and that made the difference!! Can I go every week!!

Fulham fans

Alan: Pretty hopeless really, a season of hope is ending in despair. The second half we looked a shambles. Shame, we are better than this but the players have given up...

Russell: It’s a good job that we have the points we do as it’s hard to see how we are going to get many more. Another disappointing result and poor defending again from Robinson for the second!

Phil: Another abject performance, what has happened to that dynamic 'go get em' attitude from the start of the season? We seem to have lost our way, teams must be relishing playing us as we haven’t got a clue! Back to the old Fulham, get going again, please!! Good job we had a good start to the season!! COYW.