Vitaly Janelt is "not available for Saturday" and they are awaiting more information. Kristoffer Ajer is also unavailable with a calf injury and Mathias Jorgensen is "touch and go for the weekend".

On Ivan Toney being called up to the England squad, Frank said: "I am very proud, happy and pleased on behalf of Ivan. He truly deserves it. I said in front of all the players how pleased we are as a club, how happy we are on his behalf and how well deserved it is. I don’t know many people or players with his mentality with so much going on."

He added: "He is third on the list for goals and assists in the Premier League with 20 goal involvements. That top 10 has four Arsenal players and two Manchester City players, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Ivan Toney from… Brentford... wow."

When asked how Toney found out about the call-up, Frank said he got an email on Thursday morning from the Football Association and he wanted to go downstairs and speak to Toney. He saw Saman Ghoddos and asked where he was so he could tell him the good news. Once he found him, Ghoddos had already told Toney the news.

On the possibility of Europe, he said: "We are a club with big dreams we are thinking, believing and very optimistic in the way we see life and the world. We want to achieve as much as possible. It has never been a clear target. However, we saw against Everton if we aren’t completely on it, especially in the first half, it is difficult. I just want to focus on Leicester and get the three points."