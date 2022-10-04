Former Wolves midfielder Matt Jarvis says the current squad of players are more than good enough to move up the table if the right managerial appointment is made.

J﻿ulen Lopetegui, Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim are among the favourites being linked with the job after Bruno Lage's departure.

Jarvis told BBC Radio WM: "They have a fantastic squad of players. It’s a fantastic club with what they have done in recent years and it is a really good squad to take over.

"Ruben Amorim plays that 3-4-3 system that I suppose Wolves have sort of adopted a little bit. It all depends, Mendes has a big link with a lot of managers that are in the frame so I think he will have a huge impact on what they do going forward.

"It really has got to be the right appointment because the squad is good enough to be back where they were a couple of years ago pushing for Europe.

"It’s a bit of a free hit against Chelsea this weekend, but that home game against Nottingham Forest is a must-win game already."