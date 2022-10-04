'It really has got to be the right appointment'
- Published
Former Wolves midfielder Matt Jarvis says the current squad of players are more than good enough to move up the table if the right managerial appointment is made.
Julen Lopetegui, Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim are among the favourites being linked with the job after Bruno Lage's departure.
Jarvis told BBC Radio WM: "They have a fantastic squad of players. It’s a fantastic club with what they have done in recent years and it is a really good squad to take over.
"Ruben Amorim plays that 3-4-3 system that I suppose Wolves have sort of adopted a little bit. It all depends, Mendes has a big link with a lot of managers that are in the frame so I think he will have a huge impact on what they do going forward.
"It really has got to be the right appointment because the squad is good enough to be back where they were a couple of years ago pushing for Europe.
"It’s a bit of a free hit against Chelsea this weekend, but that home game against Nottingham Forest is a must-win game already."