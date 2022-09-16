Thomas Frank has revealed he got to live the “joyful moment” of telling Ivan Toney of his England call-up.

Frank said: “A nice little twist to the story, Gareth Southgate just showed how great a man he is that he texted me in the morning and said ‘Thomas you can bring the news to Ivan’.

“It’s not often as coaches we can bring the good news. It’s so rare and it’s 90% suffering and 10% joy. That was a joyful moment.

“It’s not often Ivan is speechless but he was laughing and very happy. He took a few detours to get the first call-up. It is incredible. For the club it is an unbelievably story.”

Brentford were at the bottom of League Two 15 years ago and are now eighth in their second season in the Premier League.

Toney has scored five goals in six league games and his team could go fifth going into the international break if they beat Arsenal.

Whilst England have normally turned to Harry Kane as their central striker, after a good start to the season, Toney could prove an alternative option.

Frank continued: “I know Ivan very well. I haven’t followed [Tammy] Abraham closely enough in Roma but Ivan definitely has something to offer.

“His ability in the box and his link-up play is at a very, very high international level. No-one knows. When we want to fulfil a potential, we don’t know how big that potential is. Ivan's potential is still very much not at the top yet. The sky is limit I would say."

If Toney impresses Southgate during England’s Nations League matches against Germany and Italy he could earn a place in the World Cup squad.

“I guess that’s up to Gareth. Putting a squad together, I would pick him. But I am not the head coach for the England national team,” said Frank.