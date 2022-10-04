J﻿ames Jones, We Are West Ham, external

West Ham finally got their second Premier League win of the season against Wolves on Saturday.

It was a battle of under-fire managers in David Moyes and Bruno Lage.

The West Midlands outfit reacted after the defeat and sacked Lage on Sunday – the embarrassment of losing to the Hammers was clearly too much for Wolves’ board to bear!

It is actually ridiculous Moyes was even under pressure before the game.

If VAR hadn’t robbed West Ham of a point at Chelsea and one of what felt like about 700 chances had gone in at Nottingham Forest, we would be mid-table.

But one fair criticism Moyes faced was his reluctance to play any of the new signings.

And he appeared to listen, with Gianluca Scamacca, Lucas Paqueta, Maxwel Cornet and Thilo Kehrer all starting.

Goals for Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen will have done wonders for their confidence, which is important for different reasons.

And with winnable games against Fulham, Southampton and Bournemouth in the next four, the Hammers can really start looking up the table.

West Ham are far from home and hosed, but fans need to lay off Moyes.