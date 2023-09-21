Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United stayed in Munich after last night's Champions League defeat at the Allianz Arena.

This morning manager Erik ten Hag led a delegation that included captain Bruno Fernandes, striker Rasmus Hojlund and chief executive Richard Arnold in a visit to Manchesterplatz, where the memorial to the 23 victims of the Munich Air Disaster is situated.

The United contingent laid wreaths in honour of those killed in 1958.