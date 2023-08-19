Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag speaking to Match of the Day: "We created the chances, the first half was completely ours and then you have to score. We created the chances but we didn't put them in the net.

On defending in the wide positions: "I think our wide players pressed quite well, but in moments they beat the press, and our players then have to do better to recover. But also they need support from the full backs and the sixes too, we need to coordinate that better.

Mount in the deeper role: "Yes that was the plan. We dominated them totally in the first half, especially in the midfield area. He was a very important part in that.

On receiving a yellow card at the end: "I made a comment, nice and polite, but the ref did not appreciate it.

On United's start to the campaign: "I see the start as a few more games. We are disappointed today. We have to look at ourselves to score our chances, and we did not. The first goal is very important in Premier League games."