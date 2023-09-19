Former Chelsea and Everton winger Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Sport: "It isn’t always just the manager’s fault, but we all know where the buck stops.

"Having said that, you must feel some sympathy for Erik ten Hag. Through arguably no fault of his own, and for a variety of concerning reasons, he can’t call on the creative abilities of Jadon Sancho, Antony, and the now departed Mason Greenwood - along with injured major signing Mason Mount. That is a lot of lost talent.

"Brighton were deserved winners but I, like almost everyone else I met in the lead-up, felt that they were favourites before kick-off anyway.

"This is incredible for a number of reasons. United hadn’t lost at home for more than 30 matches and the comparative costs of the squads is ridiculous. United’s starting XI cost £300m, while Brighton’s was a mere £20m - and they managed to sell £175m worth of players in the summer too.

"There is also the not inconsiderate matter that a crammed Old Trafford should have given United a huge advantage on top.

"Even so, everyone still fancied Brighton. Is this because Roberto de Zerbi’s men are that good or because United are in disarray?

"There were boos at the end and incredulous gasps when Ten Haag suggested that this negativity was a positive. I wonder how many Reds fans were looking at the technical areas and wondering what it would be like to have De Zerbi as their coach instead?"

