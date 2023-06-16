James Milner will bring exceptional experience to Brighton that could help the Seagulls continue their upward trajectory from last season, says ex-England goalkeeper Carly Telford.

The 37-year-old has agreed a one-year deal with Brighton, who will play in the Europa League next season, after coming to the end of his contract with Liverpool.

Telford told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Not only does he seem like a great guy, a great team player and still a good footballer, but it’s his longevity. He never seems to be injured, he’s so reliable, and what experience going into that dressing room.

"His CV is unbelievable. You name it, he’s done it.

"He’s about to help that team hopefully be successful in the Premier League and take it another step further, which I think they can with the squad they’ve got and how they played last season.

"They just know where they need to tweak little things, upgrade little areas and have a little bit more depth with them playing European football and more games next season."

Listen to the latest Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds